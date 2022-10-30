US urges Mexican climate action ahead of UN talks

HERMOSILLO, Mexico: US envoy John Kerry on Saturday called on Mexico to step up efforts to tackle climate change, during a visit aimed at boosting cross-border cooperation in clean energy technology.

Kerry held talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and other officials about efforts to promote electric vehicles, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and deepen investment in renewable energy. The meeting in Mexico´s northwestern state of Sonora comes ahead of the COP27 UN climate talks in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheik starting on November 6.

Most of the country´s lithium deposits -- will be a beneficiary of the shift to clean energy and electric vehicles.