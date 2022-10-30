Five wounded in West Bank shooting, attacker killed

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A gun attack in the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron wounded five people on Saturday, including four Israelis and a Palestinian, with the assailant shot dead, Israel´s emergency services and the army said.

Extreme-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose Religious Zionism alliance is eyeing major gains in elections on Tuesday, has claimed his Hebron home was the target.

Israel´s security forces have not confirmed the allegation and Israeli media, citing security sources, have reported Ben-Gvir´s home in a Hebron settlement was not targeted.

Israel´s Magen David Adom emergency response service reported five wounded.

A 50-year-old Israeli man was “unconscious with an injury to his upper body”, the MDA said, with others suffering less severe wounds.