Five wounded in West Bank shooting, attacker killed

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A gun attack in the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron wounded five people on Saturday, including four Israelis and a Palestinian, with the assailant shot dead, Israel´s emergency services and the army said.
Extreme-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose Religious Zionism alliance is eyeing major gains in elections on Tuesday, has claimed his Hebron home was the target.
Israel´s security forces have not confirmed the allegation and Israeli media, citing security sources, have reported Ben-Gvir´s home in a Hebron settlement was not targeted.
Israel´s Magen David Adom emergency response service reported five wounded.
A 50-year-old Israeli man was “unconscious with an injury to his upper body”, the MDA said, with others suffering less severe wounds.
LONDON: The head of the British Royal Navy has announced a probe after several whistle-blowers made allegations of...
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s president settled scores with political opponents as he prepared to leave office, criticizing...
BERGAN, Switzerland: The world´s longest passenger train -- an assembly of 100 connected coaches measuring nearly two...
MOSCOW: The Russian navy on Saturday thwarted a drone attack on the Sevastopol port, home to Moscow´s Black Sea Fleet...
MOGADISHU: At least nine people, including children, died on Saturday in twin car bomb attacks targeting Somalia´s...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish meteorologists said on Saturday they had recorded the country´s highest temperature ever measured...
Comments