Sunday October 30, 2022
World

VP Harris to replace Biden at last of three Asia summits

October 30, 2022

WASHINGTON: Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the United States next month in Bangkok in the third in a trio of Asian summits, the White House confirmed Friday, as President Joe Biden returns for his granddaughter´s wedding. —AFP

