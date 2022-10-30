People are talking about

-- the fact that Karachi’s business community is losing hope over the city’s battered infrastructure, which has now become a hurdle against industrial growth. People say despite it being host to some of the biggest businesses in the country, the entire corporate sector; the stock exchange; industries of immense strategic importance, Karachi’s infrastructure has continued to deteriorate becoming almost unlivable and many SMEs are considering shifting to or expanding their operations in Punjab which a provides much better infrastructure and conducive atmosphere..

-- the shameful news that many ‘ghost schools’ in Central Kurram were shut down when it was discovered teachers had been absent for years following public complaints, showing the apathy of the provincial authorities towards education. People say this dishonest kind of behaviour goes on in many smaller towns, with registers showing fake names, while even in schools where classes are held many teachers have not taught for a long period of time but are still drawing a salary.

-- the biggest upset of the T20 World Cup 2022 so far, in which Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe and how cricket fans reacted by bad mouthing the team with accusations and unwarranted criticism. People say cricket lovers should accept the fact that it is after a sport and teams can win or lose, so while it is alright to be disappointed, it is not okay to curse and ridicule individuals for their performance because they after all are human and not robots.

-- how despite being merged with KPK, the fate of the tribal areas has not seen any meaningful improvement in the last four years. People say in the last over seven decades, Pakistan has failed to provide a single institution of higher education and even basic facilities for those living in these areas despite the fact that they represent the first line of defense, thus severely limiting their ability to contribute to the larger national good and leading meaningful lives.

-- the fact that about 65 per cent of Pakistan’s population is below the age of thirty and rather than being an asset, the youth have become a liability for the state due to the absence of technical education. People say Pakistan can exploit its youth’s potential by imparting free technical education in line with the demand of overseas markets, which lack a viable labour force owing to their ageing population, providing a perfect opportunity to earn much-needed foreign exchange.

-- the report that cases of violence against women and girls, especially young married girls, are increasing and with no family support they become an easy target for mistreatment; emotional abuse as well as disrespect, which makes them lose their self-worth. People say 21 per cent of girls are married before the age of 18 and three per cent before 15 and at this young age, girls cannot deal with the responsibility of managing a household, so we need to strongly raise awareness about the issue.

-- the heartening news that Pakhtun leaders from across the country gathered to protest the recent incidents of terrorism in the region and said members of their community would not tolerate terrorists on their land. People say this is a big change from the manner in which they acted during the previous surge of terrorism when the public was frightened to speak up in case of reprisals against their families and loved ones, so it is indeed inspiring. – I.H.