Sweet Home - lawyers donate blood

Rawalpindi : Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank and Zamurrad Khan on Saturday organised a blood donation camp in District Bar, Rawalpindi with an aim to save innocent lives.

More than 100 lawyer’s actively participated in the great cause of saving innocent lives by donating their blood.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurrad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Shoaib Ali along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Mehmood visited the blood camp and encouraged the lawyers who donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion, Zamurrad Khan said that he was grateful to the District Bar Rawalpindi, which has honoured him with immense response, as a large number of lawyers came to donate their blood on his call.

“I appeal to all judges and other lawyers to support me in this noble cause to serve humanity.”

He quoted that saving one life was equal to saving all humanity.

Khan also paid tribute to the lawyers’ community adding that this showed the commitment and ample proof of love for humanity.

“Donating blood is a great perpetual charity and an act of worship.

“We will not leave innocent children fighting with thalassemia, haemophilia and blood cancer alone and will continue our mission till the last breath.

“If I have to travel all over Pakistan for these children, I will go from city to city and collect blood donations for them,” he remarked.

Pakistan Sweet Home is not only serving the lives of thousands of orphans but also the hope of millions of innocent children who are constantly in dire need of blood donations.