EuroVillage to boost people-to-people ties

Islamabad : Thousands of people, especially families, flocked to the EuroVillage festival at the Pakistan National Council of Arts here on Saturday.

The annual event, organised by the European Union and its member states after a gap of three years due to the pandemic-induced restrictions, offered the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi an opportunity to enjoy the unique European art, cultural and culinary experience.

Through games and quizzes, interactive information displays, and various activities, visitors learned what the EU’s motto ‘Unity in Diversity’ means in practice and how it applies to Pakistan.

The organisers insisted that EuroVillage, like its past editions, which attracted over 8,000 people, was a huge success.

They said the event celebrated the Pakistan-European friendship and multiculturalism.

The EU delegation and member states put up stalls for fun and family-friendly activities.

The French stall was a major attraction of visitors as the Embassy of France in Pakistan and Alliance Francaise d’Islamabad held petanque, a French outdoor game of boules, gave away croissants, and asked visitors questions about France and its culture.

The EU-Pakistan Friendship Truck was exhibited for the first time highlighting mutual partnership.

The elaborately-decorated heavy goods vehicle will travel all around the country to reach Pakistani youth in various universities across the country and offer a window into the strong connection between the EU and Pakistan.

Also, EuroVillage, jointly hosted by the diplomatic missions of the European Union and of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Sweden, had information and activity booths for both adults and children with interactive games, selfie corners, food and an opportunity to meet the diplomatic team and learn about areas of partnership.

The festival also featured live performances by European artists as well as Pakistani singers Asim Azhar and Shae Gill.

The visitors, especially youngsters, said the EuroVillage made a successful comeback after a break of three years.

“Art, live music, food, and a little shopping and all that with family amid nice weather, what else can one ask for in the current tense political environment? To put it simply, it’s damn fun to be here,” said Misha Rehman, a schoolgirl.

Some stallholders gave away souveniers and delicacies from their respective countries to the visitors, who gave right answers to the questions the former asked about their national heroes, monuments and places.

Adviser to the prime minister on national heritage and culture Engineer Amir Muqam, who was the chief guest on the occasion, welcomed the event as an effort to boost Pakistan's relations with the European countries and improve mutual people-to-people contacts.

He said culture was a great tool to strengthen economies and build peace.

"We look forward to seeing more such events to show growing ties between us and the EU," he said.

The aide to the prime minister said Pakistanis wee a nation the world's most resilient and grateful to its supporters.

He said PM Shehbaz Sharif's administration would fulfil all its commitments to people's development and promoting real democracy in the country.

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka said that the European Union Delegation to Pakistan cherished the diverse cultures, languages, religions, histories and identities that coexisted in Europe as they were part of their wealth, they shaped their shared values, connect them and gave them a joint sense of purpose.

“It is this common understanding of shared values and diversity that lies at the heart of our relations with the world – including with Pakistan.”

Dr Riina said that the current edition of EuroVillage was special as it was held in the year when the European Union and Pakistan celebrated 60 years of their diplomatic relations.

“This [EU-Pakistan] partnership in development, trade, and political engagement, manifests that we are stronger together. Our partnership has evolved over the decades, as have Pakistan, the European Union, and the world,” she said.

The EU ambassador said her organisation and Pakistan were bound together by a shared history.

She said the partnership had progressed since 1962 in tandem with the European integration process.

“In 2019, the EU and Pakistan adopted a Strategic Engagement Plan with the common goal of building a strong partnership for peace and development rooted in shared values, principles, and commitments. This plan facilitates cooperation on a wide range of issues, including dialogues on counter-terrorism, education, democracy, human rights, migration, climate change, energy, trade and economics, and culture.”

Dr Riina said Pakistan was a major development partner of the EU, with one of the largest EU programmes in Asia. She said together as ‘Team Europe’, the EU and its member states had assisted Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic, while in response to the catastrophic floods in Pakistan, Team Europe, including Norway, committed 123 million euros cash in addition to assistance in kind, for the immediate relief and early recovery of disaster victims.

She said her organisation was also a major provider of development cooperation assistance to Pakistan with a focus on green inclusive growth, human capital, and governance, including the rule of law and human rights.

“The EU provides Pakistan with around Rs20.2 billion annually in grants. This includes efforts to achieve green inclusive growth, increase education and employment skills, promote good governance, human rights, rule of law, and ensure sustainable management of natural resources,” she said.