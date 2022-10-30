RIH holds breast cancer awareness camp

Islamabad : Defeating a chronic illness like breast cancer that affects 1 out of 3 women in Pakistan can only be avoided through a balanced diet, healthy lifestyle, and self-examination said in the Breast Cancer Awareness Camp organised by Riphah Healthcare Services to celebrate Pinktober month, says a press release.

Riphah Healthcare Services (RHS) in collaboration with the four hospitals including Riphah International Hospital (RIH), and Railways Hospital, organised a ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Camp’ in Gulberg Greens Campus, here.

The RHS arranged this camp and a team of four doctors and house officers were present for conducting examination and awareness session. More than 250 students and faculty members participated in this one-day camp and shared their problems with the doctors.

As the camp was arranged in the only female campus of Riphah International University, Gulberg Greens Campus, the team examined the students and faculty members after listening to their problems. After camp, a detailed session on breast cancer and the importance of self-examination for women was given to the students.

The female surgeon, Dr. Zaineb Tayyab, breast cancer consultant said that a balanced diet and self-examination should become a part of women’s life if they want to avoid the risk of breast cancer at any age. Ignoring the symptoms can cause severe illness leading to life risks.

Dr. Sarwat Jamila, deputy director, Gulberg Greens Campus also shared her views that Riphah International University promotes women’s well-being and empower them by giving them knowledge about this chronic illness.