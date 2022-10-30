Chehlum of Moosavi observed

Islamabad : In connection with the ‘chehlum’ of Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi a gathering was held at Headquater Maktab e Tashayyo Ali Masjid, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, which was participated by Ulama e Karam, Zakireen, Waezeen, religious, political and social dignitaries and leaders besides members and leaders of TNFJ and its sub-organisations, Azadars, Majlis organisers, license holders of Azadari processions, ‘Matami’ leaders, lawyers, and people belonging to traders associations and different sects, says a press release.

Addressing to the ‘chehlum’ gathering the newly elected Chief of TNFJ Pakistan Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi vowed to stick to the path of Quaid e Millat e Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi.

He said that Agha Moosavi thwarted the conspiracy of insurgency and civil war in Pakistan. Agha Moosavi spent all his life in protecting and defending the ideology and motherland.