Chehlum of Moosavi observed

Islamabad : In connection with the ‘chehlum’ of Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi a gathering was held at Headquater Maktab e Tashayyo Ali Masjid, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, which was participated by Ulama e Karam, Zakireen, Waezeen, religious, political and social dignitaries and leaders besides members and leaders of TNFJ and its sub-organisations, Azadars, Majlis organisers, license holders of Azadari processions, ‘Matami’ leaders, lawyers, and people belonging to traders associations and different sects, says a press release.
Addressing to the ‘chehlum’ gathering the newly elected Chief of TNFJ Pakistan Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi vowed to stick to the path of Quaid e Millat e Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi.
He said that Agha Moosavi thwarted the conspiracy of insurgency and civil war in Pakistan. Agha Moosavi spent all his life in protecting and defending the ideology and motherland.
-- the fact that Karachi’s business community is losing hope over the city’s battered infrastructure, which has...
Islamabad : The Floral Art Society of Pakistan Magnolia Chapter Rawalpindi/ Islamabad held their general body meeting...
Rawalpindi : Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank and Zamurrad Khan on Saturday organised a blood donation camp in District...
Islamabad : Thousands of people, especially families, flocked to the EuroVillage festival at the Pakistan National...
Islamabad : Defeating a chronic illness like breast cancer that affects 1 out of 3 women in Pakistan can only be...
Islamabad : The convocation 2022 for faculty of arts & social sciences, Foundation University School of Science and...
Comments