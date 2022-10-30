124 habitual beggars arrested

Rawalpindi : Police, in its crackdown on professional beggars, arrested 124 beggars during the last three days to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.
According to a police spokesman, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, police teams took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.
Wasim Riaz Khan informed the special beggar squad took action against professional beggars and arrested 124 beggars from different areas. He said the squad was working hard and regularly conducting raids in different areas to end this menace. The ongoing operation against professional beggars had been accelerated to net professional beggars, he said.
