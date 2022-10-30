108 test positive for dengue fever in a day

Islamabad : Dengue fever outbreak in this region of the country is still much intense despite a significant fall in the mercury as in the last four days, as many as 404 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district making an average of 101 patients per day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that 108 more patients belonging to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been confirmed positive in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 8,929. It is important that dengue fever has so far claimed a total of 12 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district. Few other deaths have also been reported due to the infection in the region though the victims were residents of other districts of the country.

The trend of the dengue fever outbreak in this region of the country is almost similar to what was witnessed in the middle of September this year. Also, it is worth mentioning here that the number of dengue fever patients being confirmed positive from ICT is higher as compared to Rawalpindi. In the last four days, as many as 286 patients have been reported from ICT while 118 are from Rawalpindi.

According to many health experts, it is time for individuals to follow preventive measures more seriously as the dengue fever vector ‘aedes aegypti’ would try to reach warmer places including homes, offices, buses and cars after a fall in temperature.

In the last 24 hours, another 55 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from ICT including 30 patients from rural areas and 25 from urban areas of the federal capital. The total number of confirmed dengue fever patients so far reported from ICT this year has got to 4,695 while the infection has already claimed nine lives from the federal capital. Of 4,695 cases, 2,718 patients have been reported from rural areas and 1,977 from urban areas in Islamabad.

From Rawalpindi, another 53 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients to 4234 on Saturday morning of which three have lost their lives due to the infection.

On Saturday morning, a total of 162 patients of dengue fever were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital of which 120 had already been tested positive for the infection. According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, three of the admitted patients were in critical condition on Saturday morning, at BBH.