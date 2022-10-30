Gender equality in society stressed

LAHORE : All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) with technical support from ILO under PRS/STRIDE PROJECT funded by Government of Japan started a project to train 300 women workers on ILO Convention C 190 (Harassment of work place) & Eradication of GBV.

Razi from ILO is giving his technical input during the training session of 1st batch at APWA in Lahore. Ms Dur e Shawar, COO, highlighted the data available on harassment and violence in the world of work. She said, “We need more data to establish redressing mechanism and strengthen the existing ones. Samia Zahid, Chairperson APWA, requested women to raise voice against the injustice in our society with women.” She highlighted that for a prosper economy and nation ‘we need balanced and healthy society’.