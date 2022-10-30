7th SIMS convocation concludes

LAHORE : The 7th convocation of Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) was held at the Expo Centre on Saturday. The first project director of SIMS Prof Saeed Khokhar was chief guest while former principal SIMS Prof Hamid Mehmood and Prof Saqib UHS were the guests of honour on this occasion.

Principal SIMS Prof Farooq Afzal, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Principal Ameer o Deen Medical College Prof Farid Al Zafar, Prof Majeed Chaudhry, Prof Tayyaba Wasim and MS Services Hospital Dr Bashir were also present. During the convocation, an important informative documentary based on the services and performance of SIMS and Services Hospital was shown.

Speaking at the convocation of SIMS, the chief guest Prof Saeed Khokhar, while highlighting the background of SIMS, said that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has a great role in the welfare of the health sector and more young doctors are in the service of patients. “Do your best as this is the success of this world and the hereafter,” he added.

Earlier, SIMS Principal Prof Farooq Afzal congratulated all the graduates of SIMS in his welcome speech and said that the purpose of our lives is to serve mankind. To become a successful doctor, the desire to learn and seek knowledge should not be less. He reiterated his commitment to work on patient care under the rules and regulations.

In the ceremony, MBBS degrees were issued to 311 successful students, 54 gold medals, 54 silver medals and 54 bronze medals were distributed. Dr Mahnoor won 18 medals and Dr Maria Rizwan won the title of the best graduate by winning 17 medals in different subjects.

The guest of honor present at the ceremony, Professor Hamid Mehmood, congratulated the parents of the successful doctors.