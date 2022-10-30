14 uplift schemes get approval

LAHORE : Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) Saturday approved 14 developmental schemes of various sectors.

These schemes were approved in the meeting presided over by Commissioner Lahore division Amir Jan, at his office. The approved development schemes included sewerage & drain, water supply lines and water disposal station replacement of various union councils of the division.

While the sewerage and water supply of Etihad colony, Shadab colony, Pitter Gill colony, Stara colony were also approved. The commissioner directed that the construction process should be speed up and the relevant officers should visit the field regularly. He said that the ongoing development projects should be completed on time and handed over to the relevant departments so that facilities could be provided to the public.