Ban on general duty of officers in P&SH Dept imposed

LAHORE : The Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department has imposed a ban on all kind of general duties of all officers/officials in P&SH Department.
In a letter issued to Director General Health Services (DGHS), Punjab, all Programme/Project Directors, P&SHD, all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Health Authorities (DHAs), Punjab, the department conveyed competent authority’s orders that all such orders in respect of Doctors, Programme/Project staff, allied health staff and all officers/officials on administrative posts be withdrawn / cancelled forthwith.
It is clarified that the ban on general duty includes ban on all type of general duty including attachments / special duty / temporary duty, etc., and there is no concession whatsoever in this regard. It is, therefore, directed to cancel all type of such attachments/general duties and forward a report within seven days positively. Non-compliance of instructions will lead to initiation of Disciplinary proceedings against the Chief Executive Officers or other Officers concerned as the case may be.
LAHORE : A man was shot at and injured in the limits of Hadyara police following a minor dispute on Saturday.The...
LAHORE : All Pakistan Women Association with technical support from ILO under PRS/STRIDE PROJECT funded by Government...
LAHORE : The 7th convocation of Services Institute of Medical Sciences was held at the Expo Centre on Saturday. The...
LAHORE : The Emergency Services Academy organised training of Aga Khan Agency for Habitat Syria Search and Rescue...
LAHORE : Divisional Development Working Party Saturday approved 14 developmental schemes of various sectors.These...
LAHORE : A tree planting ceremony under the Clean and Green Lahore campaign was organised in collaboration with PHA...
Comments