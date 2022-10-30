Ban on general duty of officers in P&SH Dept imposed

LAHORE : The Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department has imposed a ban on all kind of general duties of all officers/officials in P&SH Department.

In a letter issued to Director General Health Services (DGHS), Punjab, all Programme/Project Directors, P&SHD, all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Health Authorities (DHAs), Punjab, the department conveyed competent authority’s orders that all such orders in respect of Doctors, Programme/Project staff, allied health staff and all officers/officials on administrative posts be withdrawn / cancelled forthwith.

It is clarified that the ban on general duty includes ban on all type of general duty including attachments / special duty / temporary duty, etc., and there is no concession whatsoever in this regard. It is, therefore, directed to cancel all type of such attachments/general duties and forward a report within seven days positively. Non-compliance of instructions will lead to initiation of Disciplinary proceedings against the Chief Executive Officers or other Officers concerned as the case may be.