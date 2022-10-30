JI youth convention begins today

LAHORE : Jamaat Islami has completed preparations for holding “Pakistan Zindabad Youth Leadership Convention” at Minar-e-Pakistan here on Sunday (today) where JI ameer Sirajul Haq will give future line of action to the youth leaders coming from all over the country to free the nation of corruption, unconstitutional rule and implementation of the western agenda to weaken its economic, social and defense status.

JI Secretary Information Qaiser Sharif told the media that the Youth Leadership Convention is unique in the sense that the young educated people will gather from all over the country in the largest ever number to discuss the solution of country’s problems. He said young people have started reaching Lahore in large numbers to participate in the leadership convention. He said the convention will also be one of its kind and unparalleled in terms of involving the future leaders of the country in brain storming, vision of progress and message for the future. He said JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch, Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem and other leaders will also address the convention. He said 120-feet long, 30-feet wide and 40-feet high stage has been prepared for the convention. Thousands of chairs, lights, sound system, large screens, tents and carpets have been installed in the venue. A separate sitting plan has been set up for media and social media persons, who will also be provided internet facility. He said the best arrangements for security, cleanliness and parking have been made at the venue.

The information secretary said that the rulers left no stone unturned to destroy 65pc of the country's youth financially and morally. Jamaat-e-Islami wants to pave the way for the reform of the society and the Islamic revolution through the youth. The Youth Leadership Convention will be the most important milestone to achieve this goal.