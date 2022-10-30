Wasa intensifies drive against defaulters

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has intensified its ongoing campaign against defaulters and disconnected sewerage and water connections of a private housing society for not paying its huge outstanding amount here on Saturday.

Wasa’s revenue team of Nishtar Town, following the instructions of Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed, has sealed the disposal station and tube well of Punjab Government Employees Cooperative Society. The society was a defaulter of huge amount of Wasa.

MD Wasa has ordered the field teams to continuously check the disconnected connections and take strict action in case anyone tried to restore the connections without clearing its pending bills. He also directed the teams to take strict action against illegal connections.

MD Wasa further directed his teams to speed up operations against defaulters in all areas. He ordered Revenue Wing Deputy Directors to conduct surveys in all areas and immediately disconnect the connections of defaulters.

Meanwhile, MD Wasa chaired a meeting to check the recovery progress of Shalimar Town and passed instructions for indiscriminate disconnection until 100% recovery.

The meeting was told that during the last two weeks, Rs31 lakh were recovered from sub-division Gujjarpura, Rs30 lakh from Baghbanpura sub-division, Rs20 lakh were recovered from Mughalpura and Rs36 lakh from Shadbagh sub-division.

62 LWMC employees dismissed: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has issued notification for dismissal of 62 long absent employees here on Saturday.

As per LWMC spokesperson, the department has issued a notification to dismiss 62 absent employees during the month of October 2022. He said during the last three months more than 200 long-term absent employees have been terminated from the service. All dismissed employees were constantly absent from duty.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar stated that all systems of LWMC were being digitised to ensure best service delivery and monitoring system. Attendance of workers in field, in and out time of vehicles from workshop were being monitored through modern online applications and a pilot project for digital entry of stock in workshops has been started in Outfall Workshop.

He added that all the workshops were being monitored with the help of modern CCTV cameras. By securing the digital monitoring, there was a significant improvement in the attendance of workers and operational working.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar further said that the organization strives to provide the best sanitation facilities to the citizens. Unauthorized leaves disrupted service delivery and the best service delivery was only possible with 100% attendance. According to company policy, 30 days of continuous absence will result in termination of service. Hardworking and honest workers are a valuable asset of LWMC so all officers and workers should avoid unauthorized leave.

In addition, citizens were requested to immediately report to the LWMC Helpline 1139 if LWMC staff is not present in any area or constantly absent. For further sanitation related complaints, citizens must use the helpline and social media.