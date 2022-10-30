Five scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.

According to details, M Sohail Yousaf s/o M Yousaf Tahir has been awarded PhD

degree in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Politics of Incoherence:

Factionalism in the Punjab Muslim League (1907 to 1954)’, Aqeel Ahmed s/o Muneer Ahmad in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘A Research and Critical Review of Contemporary Halal Certification and Standardization in the Context of Institutions of Selected Countries’, Hafiz M Tahir Al Mustafa s/o M Latif in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Discourse in Beliefs: Urdu Translations of the Quran (An Analytical Study of Selected Urdu Translation of the Quran)’. Faiza Aslam d/o M Aslam has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biological Sciences (Specialization in Molecular Biology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Molecular Characterization of Genes Involved in Movement Disorders in Punjab’ and M Abdul Razzaq s/o Abdul Haq in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Discourses of Quranic Sciences in Fayd-Al-Bari (Analytical Study).