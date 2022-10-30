Meeting reviews steps to minimise loss of floods

LAHORE : Punjab Irrigation Department is working on integrated hill torrent management with a view to minimise adverse impact of flash floods.

Additional Secretary Technical Khurram Amin, in this connection, chaired a meeting on integrated hill torrent management in DG Khan and Rajanpur the other day. The steps being carried out for this purpose are aimed at protecting the areas from seasonal flooding. The meetings was attended by senior officers of the Department including Chief Engineers DG Khan and Sargodha.