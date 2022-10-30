CM approves Rs12b funds for flood victims

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has accorded approval of the funds amounting to Rs12 billion on the whole for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood-affectees.

He was presiding over a meeting at CMO in which the Head of Punjab Ehsas Program Dr

Sania Nishtar, Provincial Minister Mohsin Leghari and others were also present.

The CM said that the Punjab government will provide Rs9 billion for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood-affected people adding that other Rs3.2 billion which were collected during the telethon would be contributed.

He said that Rs10 billion have been allocated to redress the losses of houses and the livestock while Rs2 billion have been allocated to provide financial assistance to the farmers whose fields were affected due to the floods.

The chief minister apprised that the farmers having less than 12.5 acres of land will be disbursed Rs5000 per acre while Rs2 lac/financial aid will be given on the falling down of adobe houses while Rs4 lac/financial aid will be given to the owners of the bricked houses.

He said that the owners of the livestock will also be given financial aid in the flood-affected areas.

The CM added that the Punjab government is doing the rehabilitation work of the flood-affectees.

Principal Secretary to CM M Khan Bhatti, Senior Member Board of Revenue, concerned Secretaries and other officials also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said Punjab is a fertile land for doing investment.

The CM met with an eminent businessman and an industrial tycoon of Pakistan, Sir Anwar Pervaiz, at CMO here on Saturday. The CM said he is himself monitoring to safeguard foreign investment, adding, “We will not let the file relating to investment to red-tapism and no one will be allowed to interfere in the matters of overseas Pakistanis.”

The CM while talking to Sir Anwar Pervaiz said investors busy in eradicating poverty and making endeavours for the economic prosperity are worthy benefactors of the country.

He said, “Our government provided a conducive environment for making real investment for the first time in the province, adding Punjab is a fertile land for doing investment. The CM highlighted, “We are resolving all the problems of the investors under a single roof.” He said in order to increase investment in the real estate and for the facilitation of the people we have reduced 100 percent stamp fee on the transfer of property and have fixed one percent fee across Punjab.

Sir Anwar Pervaiz appreciated the conducive steps being taken by the CM for the promotion of business and investment in the province. He lauded that the chief minister took exemplary steps for the investment opportunities in a short span of time. He said the steps being taken by the CM for the facilitation of the investors are praiseworthy, adding the CM is also performing invaluable work to resolve the problems of the overseas Pakistanis.

The government will earn revenue amounting to billions of rupees from these steps, the. CM said and lauded the services of Sir Anwar Pervaiz and Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the CM condemned the firing incident from the terrorists in the area of Dera Ismail Khan. He paid tributes to the sacrifices of two security forces personnel embracing martyrdom due to firing and stated that Naik Sajid Hussain and the Sepoy M Israr attained the highest place of martyrdom. The CM acknowledged that the brave sons of the pure land laid down their lives for the sake of peace and integrity of their dear homeland. The nation salutes the exemplary sacrifice of martyred Naik Sajid Hussain and the martyred Sepoy M Israr. CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the families of the martyred and stated that all our sympathies are with the families of the martyred.