Eight terrorists arrested in CTD operations

LAHORE : CTD Police conducted major operations in different districts of Punjab during which eight terrorists were arrested. Safety wire, eight detonators, eight 8 prohibited books, 25 illegal flags, 43 prohibited pamphlets, two pistols and other items were recovered.

Anas Khan was arrested from Gujranwala, Manzoor Sarfaraz from DG Khan and Ehsanullah from Rawalpindi. Sadiq Shehzad, Tahir Saleem and Asghar Nasir were detained by CTD Police from Multan who are related to Daesh and other banned organisations. Cases have been registered against the terrorists and further investigation is going on, whereas during the last 7 days CTD Police also conducted 387 combing operations during which 145 alleged terrorists were detained and 76 cases were registered. Further investigation of the arrested terrorists is also going on.

US-MADE SHELLS RECOVERED: At least 13 US-made shells were recovered from Badamibagh area. The shells were recovered from a scrap warehouse, which reached the warehouse in junkyard. Checks have been done and investigations are ongoing on various aspects.