Security for long march reviewed

LAHORE : Cabinet's Standing Committee on law and order (SCCLO) in its meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province, particularly the security arrangements for PTI's ongoing long march.

The meeting held at the Civil Secretariat was presided over by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environmental Protection and Cooperatives Basharat Raja through a video link from Rawalpindi.

Chief Secretary, Inspector General Punjab Police, CCPO Lahore, Commissioners concerned, Deputy Commissioners and other officers also attended the meeting. Chairman Committee Basharat Raja said that there should be no lapse in security measures for the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“On directions from Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the meeting of SCCLO would be convened every day until the conclusion of long march”, he said. He said the long march will pass through the districts of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Jhelum and Rawalpindi.

“Police and administrative officers of relevant districts should keep close liaison for better results”, said the chair.

Raja said that 30,000 police officers and officials have been deployed for the security of the long march. “Additional grant will be given for food and other administrative expenses of the police personal”, he said. On the report of the presence of hanging electric wires at some places on the GT Road, the provincial minister directed that the obstacles in the way of the long march should be removed ahead of time and the officials of the relevant federal departments should be taken in to loop.

300 wardens deployed for smooth traffic flow: Traffic Police have issued the traffic advisory plan for the second day of the long march.

Four DSPs have been appointed under the supervision of divisional officers, more than three hundred traffic wardens, 11 police officers have been appointed for the flow of traffic.

Lifters and three breakdowns are also performing duties. Additional personnel were also deployed at Azadi Flyover, Azadi Chowk, Ravi Bridge, Shahdara Chowk to Imamia Gate, Begum Kot Chowk, Old Bridge, Saggian Bridge and Al Saeed Chowk.

Diversions were made from Begum Kot Chowk, Kala Shah Kaku, Al Saeed Chowk due to increased load in Shahdara Chowk, all slow moving vehicles were diverted towards the old Ravi Bridge and all heavy traffic was diverted from Ravi Bridge through Saggian. CTO Lahore also asked the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel on the long march route while citizens can also use the route app for their convenience.

Meanwhile, Lahore Police remained on high alert. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited Batti Chowk Shahdara. He also reviewed the security arrangements and checked the security duty on the route of the long march. Officers and personnel were alerted and instructed to do their duty while senior police officers informed CCPO Lahore about security and traffic arrangements. With the help of cameras, full monitoring of the activities of the long march is going on. Peaceful conduct of the long march is being ensured.