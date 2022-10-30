Qasim takes lead in Sindh Amateur

KARACHI: Lahore’s Qasim Ali Khan took a two-shot lead in the Sindh Amateur Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Saturday.

Qasim followed his opening day 75 with 73 in the second round for a 36-hole aggregate of 148. He is two shots ahead of the second-placed duo of Arsalan Shikoh and Saad Habib, Arsalan carded another 75 while Saad scored a superb 73 to stay in contention for the title.

In joint fourth place in the amateurs’ category are Omar Shikoh Khan and Abdul Moiz (151).

In the seniors’ category, Zahid Ebrahim carded 76 to take a two-shot lead. In second place is the trio of Azhar Abbas, Qazi Amir Hussain and Omar Farooque at 78.

The three-day championship hosted by the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) will conclude on Sunday (today).