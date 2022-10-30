Usman inches closer to Paris Olympics

KARACHI: Pakistan finished at a remarkable 22nd place among a strong field of 50 world class riders at Kronenberg, Holland at FEI CCI, thus moving closer to his goal of qualifying for Paris Olympics.

“At the last event, at Lignieres, we finished at 39th place,” Pakistan’s Australia-based equestrian Usman Khan told ‘The News’.

The final placing at Kronenberg is Pakistan’s best finish at 3 star level in Europe.

On day one, Pakistan was at 10th place, only a few points behind leader Germany.

“We had a few unlucky rails on day two that cost us a top-5 placing. On day three we came from behind to go clear x-country to finish at 22nd place,” said Usman.

Usman has thus secured another qualification MER which will improve his world ranking. He needs one more qualification MER at 3 star level in order to qualify for 4 star qualifying round for Paris Olympics.

Usman has his eyes firmly on the last event of the season. “We seek nation's prayers,” he said.