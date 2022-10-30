Terror on the streets

Even though I am not opposed to punishing criminals and their accomplices, I believe that the crime rate will continue to increase until the root cause of these crimes is eradicated. Almost all parts of the country are dealing with increasing crimes.
Islamabad, which used to have a low rate, is also witnessing a surge in street crimes and robberies. The government must look into the causes behind these crimes and provide a safe environment to citizens.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
