Unrest ahead?

It has been rightly pointed out that there is a risk of violence during the PTI’s long march. One can see that to produce the results that Imran Khan wants, the move has to be one that causes too much disruption and forces the government to retract. PTI leaders have also said that the government will be unable to control their massive crowds. Imran Khan had earlier claimed that he called off the May 25 march because some participants were armed. What is the guarantee that this will not happen again without him knowing about it? Even the enemies of Pakistan can exploit the situation through their subversive acts. Also, attracting large crowds at public gatherings is one thing, but arranging transport and meeting basic needs of massive crowds is not easy, especially for a party which is not well-structured.

All indicators point to a deadly affair, both when convoys are on the move and when they reach Islamabad. The government is determined to deal firmly with the nuisance, and rightly so. With a parliamentary forum available, why does he want to fight things out on the streets?

SRH Hashmi

Karachi