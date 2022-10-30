Pakistan has requested “China to rollover its $6.3 billion debt that is maturing in the next eight months as part of its overall plan to arrange $34 billion in the current fiscal year to meet its debt- and external trade-related obligations.” The question is what actions Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will take other than begging for more loans. Will he try to increase Pakistan’s exports and reduce imports that only the rich can afford? What actions is he planning to take to make our state-owned enterprises profitable? Or is he planning to shut them down since their operations are not financially viable?

Will he convince traders to close their shops by 7pm to save on the import of RLNG, coal and furnace oil, which are already in short supply and for which we do not have sufficient foreign exchange? Will he promote the efficient agriculture sector by providing training and loans to farmers? Will he set standards where only fuel-efficient vehicles will be allowed on the roads? Will he raise the token tax on large-size cars and SUVs, to minimize their use? The world’s seventh nuclear power should not be begging for loans.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islmabad