Broken city

Sukkur, despite being located on the bank of the Indus and the third largest city of Pakistan, lags behind in terms of infrastructure development. At present, almost 40 per cent of the city is under sewerage water, and there is not a single pothole-free road in the city. Non-collection of waste is also another issue. Stagnant sewerage water and waste may seriously impact the health of citizens. Given the high risk of dengue, the municipal authorities should take immediate steps to start dewatering.

It is also noteworthy that the recent rains and floods caused large-scale damage to the already poor infrastructure of Sukkur. The Sindh government is requested to address the situation and make the city liveable. All issues must be resolved on an urgent basis.

Ali Muhammad Khan

Sukkur