Sunday October 30, 2022
Pakistan in Melbourne

October 30, 2022

The Pakistan vs India and Pakistan vs Zimbabwe matches were heartbreaking for every Pakistani. It is now quite tough for Pakistan to reach the semi finals. While there are different scenarios that can help Pakistan go up the ladder, it is still tricky to win the matches with the required run rate.

The team’s coach should boost the players’ confidence and train them to play energetically in the coming matches.

Shahdad Afreeq

Turbat

