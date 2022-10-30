Unlawful practices being used across world to discourage breastfeeding: experts

The infant formula milk mafia is the “biggest enemy of children” in Pakistan like elsewhere in the world, which has become a 100-billion-rupee industry in the country, leading health experts said on Saturday, adding that all the money earned by 16 formula milk marketing companies went abroad as no breast milk substitute was manufactured locally.

Citing World Health Organisation (WHO) reports, leading paediatricians said formula milk companies were not only paying social media platforms and influencers to gain direct access to pregnant women and mothers, but they were also bribing healthcare professionals, nurses, midwives and other hospital staff to persuade mothers to give formula milk to their babies instead of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months.

“Despite recommendations by the healthcare professionals and even asked by Islam to feed the babies for two years, exclusive breastfeeding is not more than 50 percent in Pakistan and one of the reasons is the unlawful and unethical marketing practices of the formula milk companies. A 100 percent growth has been seen in the formula milk industry in Pakistan during the last five years despite the fact that they are now allowed to do direct the marketing of their products,” the president of the Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA) told the inaugural ceremony of 26th Biennial International Paediatric Conference in Karachi.

Over 3,000 leading paediatricians from different cities of Pakistan as well as from the United States, various European, Middle and Far Easter countries, Africa and other continents are attending the three-day moot being held in Karachi, where high infant and maternal mortality in Pakistan, outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, polio eradication, genetic diseases, childhood cancer and other health issues are being discussed.

On the occasion, Prof Jamal Raza, who is also the executive director of the Sindh Institute of Child Health (SICH), announced that first 140-bed health facility under the SICH titled Korangi Children Hospital had started working in the Korangi district, while efforts were underway to establish three more children hospitals on the similar pattern in Sukkur, Shikarpur and Kambar Shahdadkot in Sindh.

During the international moot, the focus of almost every leading paediatrician and health expert remained on increasing exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months for the newborn babies and discouraging breast-milk substitutes.

Many of them urged the authorities to implement the existing laws and or promulgate new laws to prevent formula milk companies from resorting to direct and indirect marketing of their “hazardous products”.

The chief of Unicef health section in Pakistan, Dr Hari Banskota, said they also strongly opposed the inappropriate marketing of the breast-milk substitutes (BMS) or formula milk, saying Unicef officials don’t attend any conference or meeting where the marketing of breast-milk substitutes is carried out as it is against the international code of marketing of BMS.

“But this (inappropriate marketing of breast-milk substitutes) is not only happening in Pakistan alone, it is happening everywhere in the world, and it needs to be discouraged. There is an urgent need to increase exclusive breastfeeding in Pakistan, which not only improves immune systems to better protect babies against infections, and it reduces women’s risks of non-communicable diseases,” Dr Hari Banskota said.

Expressing the rise in malaria cases in the flood-affected districts of Sindh and Balochistan, the Unicef health chief in Pakistan said the spread of falciparum species of malaria is a serious cause of concern as it causes cerebral malaria, which is the most severe neurological complication of the infection.

Commenting on severe acute malnutrition among Pakistani children, Dr Banskota called for looking into the nutritional anthropology to understand such rampant malnutrition among Pakistani children, saying that despite resources and technical expertise, the rise in the malnutrition among children was beyond comprehension.

Secretary General PPA Dr Khalid Shafi presented the annual report of the association and said they cooperated with the health authorities in Pakistan for polio eradication and other immunisation drives, and also arranged training sessions for the young pediatricians. Most recently, he said, they came up with the oxygen therapy guidelines to prevent newborns from getting blind and other complications due to inappropriate oxygen therapy.

Several other burning issues like growing obesity among Pakistani children, management of diarrhoea and pneumonia, which are leading causes of deaths of children in Pakistan, impact of disasters and calamities on mental health of women and children, and management strategies regarding child health in a crisis situation were also discussed at the moot.