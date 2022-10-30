Man held for attempted rape in Korangi

Police on Saturday arrested a suspect allegedly involved in attempting two minor girls’ rape in the Awami Colony area of Korangi.

According to police, the suspect, Sabir, alias Cartoon, attempted to subject two girls to rape during two consecutive days, and a case was registered against him on Friday.

At least one of the girls studied at a seminary and the arrested man tried to rape her while she was returning.

Police said the affected girls were undergoing medical treatment and investigations were under way.