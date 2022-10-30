Cop injured in Gulshan shooting

A policeman was shot and injured in a firing incident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal late on Saturday evening.

The injured cop, Mustafa Ghulam Muhammad, was taken to a private hospital on National Stadium Road for medical assistance.

According to Aziz Bhatti SHO Adeel Afzal, the cop posted at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station was injured by two unidentified men over unexplained reasons.