Mob beats robber to death after youth shot dead during shop robbery in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Despite police search operations, frequent encounters and snap checking across the city, the reign of bandits seems not stopping in the city with citizens losing their lives on a daily basis for resisting mugging incidents as on Saturday, another young man was shot dead by robbers in Gulistan-e-Jauhar for putting up resistance.

However, following the shooting, people in the area managed to catch one of the two robbers involved in the incident and severely beat him up before handing over to police. The injured robber succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The youth killed by the robbers was identified as 18-year-old Sheharyar. He lost his life after receiving a bullet injury in his chest during a robbery near Perfume Chowk in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 18.

Police said two robbers on a motorcycle came to Al-Hassan Plastic Bag Store where one robber entered the shop and took the owner, Sheikh Tariq, hostage at gunpoint and stole cash and mobile phone, while the other robber remained outside.

When the robber came out after robbing the shop, two shop employees Zafar and Sheharyar tried to catch him, which prompted the other robber to open fire on them. As a result, Sheharyar was shot in the chest and died.

The robber who had fired was caught by people on the spot. His accomplice managed to escape under the cover of firing.

Sharea Faisal Additional SHO Sub-Inspector Atiq said the crowd had severely beaten up the robber when a police team reached the scene. Cops took the injured suspect into custody, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The officer explained that the police had found a pistol and three bullets from the possession of the killed robber. He added that efforts were being made to identify the deceased dacoit.

The SHO said Sheharyar was a resident of Liaquatabad and his body had been handed over to the family. Police were trying to obtain footage of closed-circuit television cameras to track and identify the fleeing robber, the officer added.

Police officials said a case would also be registered against those who took the law into their hands.