37 detained over lynching of telecom firm employees by mob

A case has been registered under the anti-terrorism law following the lynching of two employees of a telecommunications company by an angry mob in Machhar Colony.

FIR No. 602/22 was lodged at the Docks police station on the complaint of Muhammad Yaqoob, uncle of one of the victims, Ishaq. The case has been registered under different sections, including murder, as well as Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to a copy of the FIR available with The News, a case was registered against more than 200 unidentified persons, while 15 suspects were named in the FIR.

The complaint reads that Ishaq had gone to Machhar Colony for signal testing, along with his engineer Aiman Javed, but 200 to 250 people killed them with sticks, stones and cement blocks, and also torched the victims’ vehicle.

A large number of employees of the telecom firm also held a protest outside the Karachi Press Club. They said they have stopped the surveying and monitoring of towers.

The protesters refused to resume working until they get justice for their two colleagues. They pointed out that the brutal killing of their colleagues had resulted in insecurity among them all. They demanded that the government help the families of engineer Aiman Javed and driver Ishaq.

According to South Zone DIG Irfan Baloch, a targeted operation was conducted by the Keamari police in the early hours of Saturday to arrest the people who were part of the lynch mob, resulting in the detention of 34 suspects.

He said that five suspects have been identified with the help of video clips, adding that the process of identifying others is still under way. He stressed that no one involved in the incident will be spared.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Sindh government’s spokesman and the chief minister’s law adviser, condemned the killing of the two innocent citizens.

Wahab said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands, adding that those involved in the killing of the innocent citizens would be brought to justice soon.

He expressed his sympathies for the bereaved families. He also prayed that they would be granted patience to bear their irreparable loss, and assured them that justice would be served at all costs.