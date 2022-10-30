PSL holds corporate session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Services Limited (PSL) has conducted its third corporate briefing session at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel in compliance with directives of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, a statement said.

Senior management of the company, including M. A. Bawany, vice chairman, Hashoo Group and director of the company, Syed Haseeb Amjad Gardezi, chief operating officer, Hashoo Group and director of the company, Tahir Mahmood, chief financial officer, Muhammad Amir, company secretary, and other board members were present at the event.

Amir opened the programme by presenting PSL's brief profile and success story, followed by Tahir Mahmood, who shared the company's financial highlights to brief the investors and analysts about the company's current financial performance and outlook.

On the occasion, Gardezi shared details on all the recent management agreements and introduced two upcoming five-star hotels, Pearl-Continental Hotel Multan and Pearl-Continental Hotel Mirpur.

The event concluded with a comprehensive question-and-answer session.

Chartered accountants, corporate law professionals, lawyers, and the company members also attended the session.