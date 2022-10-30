 
Sunday October 30, 2022
Business

PCMA elects new office bearers

By Our Correspondent
October 30, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Cloth Merchants Association (PCMA) on Saturday announced election of Muhammad Qasim Sonija as unopposed chairman of the association for the year 2022-23.

Muammad Yaqoob Bawani and Muhammad Hashim have been elected as senior vice chairman and vice chairman respectively, accordingto a PCMA statement.

