Gold drops Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs600 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs151,800 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs514 to Rs130,144.

In the international market, gold decreased by $7 to $1,644 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola.

The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,354.60.

Local jewellers said prices in the local gold market remained below by Rs1,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.