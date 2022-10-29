Bad cricket

After having played just two Super 12 matches, Pakistan’s cricket team is already on the brink of what would be an embarrassing exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia. And they have no one else but themselves to blame. After allowing India to record a last-ball win from a seemingly winning position at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last Sunday, the Pakistanis once again crumbled under pressure – this time in Perth and against a side they should have comfortably beaten – Zimbabwe. After restricting Zimbabwe to just 130 on a lively wicket, Pakistan should have wrapped up a comfortable win to lift themselves on the points table and also give their net run-rate, which is alarmingly poor, a much-needed boost. But instead their batting flopped, allowing Zimbabwe to win by a solitary run in a thrilling manner.

Without taking due credit away from the African side which certainly punched above its weight, one must say that the Pakistanis just threw the game away. There were no demons in the Optus Stadium wicket in Perth. The Zimbabwean attack might not have been toothless but a victory target of 131 against it shouldn’t have bothered a top flight team like Pakistan. Unfortunately, it did. But the result wasn’t entirely surprising. The loss which has left Pakistan hanging by a thread was a disaster waiting to happen. There have been warning signs. The twin losses against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup in UAE was one of them. Then there was the T20 series defeat against England at home. In both those events Pakistan failed to exhibit the sort of intensity and killer instinct required in a champion team. It was quite obvious that most of the Pakistani players did not have the required fitness levels. And Pakistan have suffered because of this lack of fitness

Perhaps even more detrimental to Pakistan’s title campaign is the questionable decision-making by the team’s think-tank. Pakistan failed to plan well in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup which means that players like out-of-form Haider Ali are a part of the line-up without any worthwhile track record. Another poor call is the rushing of comeback pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the playing eleven. The youngster, who recently recovered from a knee injury, appears to be half fit and hence failed to give his best in the games against India and Zimbabwe. When Pakistan landed in Australia earlier this month, they were banking on their prolific openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The duo had been scoring the bulk of runs in the T20 format for Pakistan but has failed to click in the World Cup so far. Both Babar and Rizwan fell cheaply in the two outings and will need to put their best foot forward in the coming games if Pakistan are to have any realistic chance of making it to the last four. The equation looks grim. Even if Pakistan win all their remaining matches, they will need other teams to help. For example, India will need to beat South Africa if Pakistan are to progress. There are too many ifs and buts – and it’s Pakistan’s own doing. They have made a false start in the T20 World Cup and fears are that Babar and Co will have to pay for it dearly.