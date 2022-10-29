‘Imran never targeted institutions’

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s has never attacked institutions and hold them in esteem, says senior party leader.

A senior PTI leader, requesting anonymity, told The News the PTI is country most popular political party that wants to bring about a real change in the society for rule of law and people’s right to choose their rulers.

The leader maintained that Imran Khan understands country’s economy is weak, but he believes corrupt governments in succession haad rendered country’s slave in the hands of international financial institutions. This economic slavery facilitates big powers, especially the US, in furthering their agendas in the region, the leader said.

The PTI leader said Imran believed that a true representative government alone is the antidote to the economic malaise that is rooted in the corrupt governance of his rival political parties. Imran believes that he did not have free hand as an elected premier should have.

The leader said Imran believes the institutions that are part of the executive should have foiled the conspiracy that saw his government being removed at the hand of the very people who he believe are cause of the crises the country is trapped in.

The PTI leader said Imran a true representative government enjoying all constitutionally-mandated powers can take the country forward, and to this end, he is galavanising masses for prompt elections.