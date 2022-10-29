Indian defence minister issues threat over Kashmir

Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh. —File

SRINAGAR: India is committed to retrieving the portion of Pakistan’s Kashmir, said defence minister Rajnath Singh while accusing Islamabad of “torture and harassment” of people in the region.

Rajnath remarks came at a time when former prime minister Imran Khan was reviewing arrangements for the launch of his long march towards Islamabad from Lahore on Thursday. Speaking at an event in Kashmir, the senior BJP leader said that New Delhi is committed to implementing the 1994 resolution passed by the Parliament to take back Pakistan’s Kashmir, including Gilgit and Baltistan.