PTI permission request for jalsa returned with objections

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital administration Friday raised various objections on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) application for its planned sit-in/ public meeting here and sought guarantees that the Srinagar Highway would not be blocked and the citizens’ fundamental rights not disrupted.

Guarantees have been sought for not disrupting or disturbing the fundamental rights of citizens of Islamabad and adjoining areas e.g. the Right to Freedom of Movement (Article 15) the Right to Freedom of Trade and Business (Article 18) and the Right to Education (Article 25-A).

Referring to the past events, the administration told PTI Islamabad President Ali Nawaz Awan (applicant) in writing that they had committed several violations despite giving undertakings, and on the basis of those the instant application for permission for a sit-in/ jalsa might be rejected. It was pointed out that Section 144 CrPC was imposed on all kinds of public gatherings in the federal capital including in and around Red Zone since Sept 23, 2022.

The PTI was told that on May 25 this year, it was decided that the party would convene jalsa at H-9 in front of Metro depot, but it failed to adhere to the agreement and the protestors moved towards the Red Zone.

The applicant was asked to provide the exact location/ area of for gathering, including the time of calling off the sit-in and that what would be the exact route through which the march participants would enter the capital.

However, Ali Nawaz Awan expressed optimism that the deputy commissioner Islamabad would issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) within 24 hours after removal of objections, raised by the administration, saying the peaceful protest within the ambit of law was a constitutional right of his party.

Speaking to the media here along with PTI senior leader and lawyer Babar Awan after a meeting with the deputy commissioner, he said that the objections raised by the Islamabad administration would be removed to resubmit the application within next 24 hours.

He said the PTI had been holding peaceful rallies during the past 26 years, and it never created any law and order situation. He said Babar Awan would resubmit the application with the additional details to the administration in 24 hours. Babar Awan told the media they presented the decision of the Supreme Court to the administration, which said that there were two parties: one was the PTI, which remained peaceful, and the other party was the ‘imported government’, which used coercion and force against the PTI innocent and peaceful workers.

Babar Awan said the Islamabad administration was working under the ‘imported government’. He vowed that this time, not thousands, but millions of people would reach Islamabad to make Pakistan an independent country in true sense.