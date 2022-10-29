Imran’s ‘short march’ looking for bloodshed, says Sherry

Senator Sherry Rehman. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan’s politics of lies and deceit had been exposed, showing how he would sacrifice the country for his greed for power as it was not a long march, but a short march because if he had wanted to launch a long march, he should have started it from Karachi.

Addressing a press conference, she said, “Imran Khan keeps talking about conspiracies, but he is the one who’s scheming against the country with his bloody march and game of lies, which is now exposed after the ISPR DG’s press conference. They ask us why we have put blockades all over the capital. Do they want us to leave the capital open for them so they can harm institutions like they did with state TV in 2014.”

The minister said when the PPP had launched a long march from Karachi, it didn’t harm a single tree, but Khan’s closest companion said that there would be blood and violence. “Imran wants the situation to escalate, so he can find a legitimate excuse to cross into the Red Zone. He doesn’t want to do anything for the people, except burning and starting a violent march. We won’t stop you if you stay in your limits, but if you want to push Pakistan further down like you did in the last four years, we won’t let you,” she added.

Speaking about harm caused by Imran Khan’s antics, she said, “We are in meetings every day to discuss how we can serve the affected. Our resources are limited but that doesn’t mean we are giving up. The international community is standing with us with their support, and everyone in the system is working on it, but what has Imran Khan done? Imran just did a telethon, and no one knows where the money went or if it even came into the country. That’s all he did, by doing a telethon for two days and nothing else.”

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto were working day and night to bring the country out of the darkness and put Pakistan back on the map. “When people ask us why we took the charge while the PTI was already sinking, we respond that it was not just the PTI that was sinking, they were taking the country with them, and we had no choice but to save the country,” she added.

She said Imran Khan was even using the tragic death of Arshad Sharif and giving it a political spin. She said they could have provided him with protection in Khyber Pukhtunkhawa where they were in power. “They are the one who asked him to leave the country. I don’t want to blame anyone, and that’s not the policy of our party either. We will wait for transparent findings of the commission and authorities and get to the bottom of this,” she said.