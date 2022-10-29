PTI MPA takes U-turn, will join long march

PTI MPA Khurram Sohail Khan Laghari (L) stands with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: In a twist of events, PTI’s Member of the Provincial Assembly in Punjab Khurram Sohail Khan Laghari has vowed to stand with party Chairman Imran Khan in the long march.

In his latest statement issued after he announced to resign from the party this morning, the MPA said: “Have stood with Imran Khan and Pervez Elahi, and will continue to stand.” Laghari, in his statement, said that he is going to participate in the long march under the leadership of Moonis Elahi.

“My convoy is moving ahead to participate in the long march,” Laghari said while revealing his plans for his participation. Earlier this morning, the party’s lawmaker in Punjab announced to quit the Imran Khan-led party and also made claims about four more members leaving the party ahead of its much-awaited long march. Speaking to Geo.tv on Friday, Laghari claimed that five more MPAs have decided to leave the PTI.

We were shown “something else” but “something else” was seen practically, said the MPA. “It is possible that we might also resign from the assembly,” said Laghari, adding that they are likely to resign from the Punjab Assembly in the next three to four days. Following Laghari’s resignation, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry rejected the possibility of PTI MPAs resigning; instead, he hinted at resignations coming from PML-N members. “The MPAs, whose names were mentioned, have denied quitting PTI,” he said, adding that earlier Sheikh Rasheed was rumoured to not participate in the long march, but now he is partaking in it. He further claimed that at this time, PTI will only be left by the faction that doesn’t want to continue politics in the future.