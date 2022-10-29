Committee discusses proposed donors conference

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, chaired the 4th meeting of Steering Committee for Coordination Regarding International Assistance for Flood Relief Activities in the Ministry of Economic Affairs Islamabad on Friday. The agenda of the meeting was “to discuss the proposed donors conference.”

A summary on international flood relief assistance was shared with the representatives of the World Bank, ADB, USAID, FCDO, EU, UN and IMF. The chair stated that the date of the donors conference will be decided as soon as the Post Disaster Needs Assessment report was finalised.