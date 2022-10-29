Rabbani demands president’s impeachment

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has demanded the resignation and impeachment of President Dr Arif Alvi for facilitating talks between a political party – an obvious indication to PTI - and the military establishment.

Enunciating the charges against President Alvi for justifying his demand, the former chairman Senate said the president breached the neutrality of his office by becoming a party to the furtherance of political agenda of a particular political party, to which he belongs. He was instrumental in forwarding extra-Constitutional demand of a political party to the military establishment.

Rabbani also accused him of abating the political party in its demand to the military establishment for snap elections - a role not prescribed to the military establishment under the Constitution.

Responding to PTI’s claim saying approaching the military establishment to pressurise the incumbent government for holding early elections is not an illegitimate action, Senator Rabbani said nowhere in the Constitution a provision provides for the military establishment to play such a role.

“If they do so, it would be in excess of the powers conferred on them under the Constitution,” he said.