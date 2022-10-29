Barrister Sultan seeks world’s role to resolve Kashmir dispute

MUZAFFARABAD/WASHINGTON: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry urged the world's influential governments in particular the United States to use their influence to help resolve the unsettled Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in South Asia.

Addressing a protest demonstration in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, the AJK president said the Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir was the biggest threat to regional peace.

It is worth mentioning that the protest was organized to mark 75 years of India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir, and was attended by members of Pakistani and Kashmiri overseas communities settled in different parts of America.

He said that given the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian-held territory, there was a dire need that the UN Secretary-General should send his special envoy to Kashmir to assess the on-ground situation.

Urging US president to pay heed to former US president Barack Obama’s clarion call, Sultan said, “Barack Obama called Kashmir a dangerous region and emphasized the early settlement of the Kashmir issue”.