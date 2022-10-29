People take to streets in Swat again to demand peace

MINGORA: A large number of people on Friday took to the streets in Barikot tehsil against increasing terror activities and the poor law and order in Swat district. The elders, youth and political activists gathered at Barikot Chowk to demand peace from the state.

The Swat Ulasi Pasoon and Swat Qaumi Jirga had organized the rally to condemn terror activities and demand early recovery of missing persons. Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) head Manzoor Pashteen, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Khushal Kakar, the elder son of Usman Kakar, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Mukhtiar Yousafzai, Awami National Party (ANP)'s Ayub Asharey, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Dr Mukhtar Khan and local elders addressed the rally.

The speakers said that the entry of militants into Swat, despite the presence of a huge number of security personnel, was questionable. "The militants are still present in the valley. The chief minister visited his hometown after a gap of two months. This time we will not condemn terrorist activities, but we will resist them," said Mukhtar Khan Yousafzai, provincial head of PkMAP.

The speakers said the establishment of peace was the primary responsibility of the state and its institutions. "Ironically, miscreants managed to enter our villages, patrol the remote areas, and went back despite the presence of law-enforcement agencies," said Senator Mushtaq Khan.

He added the federal government had deprived the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of its due share of the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, and was not paying the arrears of the net hydel profit.

The speakers said though Swat was located far away from Afghanistan, the resurgence of the militants in the valley had created questions in the minds of the people. "Sabotaging peace in Swat means hitting the peace of the entire province, which would not be tolerated. If the so-called militants tried to sabotage peace in Swat, people from the entire KP will come out to resist them," said Manzoor Pashteen in his address.

He added this time no one would leave Swat but would stand up against the militants. He added that Pakhtuns would no longer be made a scapegoat for the interests of some elements. "We do not accept any negotiation with the militants and their entry into the Pakhtun belt," he added. The speakers said it was good to see that people belonging to all walks of life had come out onto the streets to demand peace from the state.

"Swat Qaumi Jirga will continue its struggle for lasting peace in the region. The people of Swat ask for its due rights," said Zahid Khan of Swat Qaumi Jirga. Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer, Malakand Range, Sajjad Khan said that being the regional police chief maintaining law and order in Malakand Division was his top priority. He added the protection of life and property of the people was an essential part of the police duties.