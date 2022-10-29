CM warns of stern action if law and order issue created during PTI long march

karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government will take stern action if someone attempts to disrupt public order anywhere in the province during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march.

He expressed the resolve to this effect on Friday while talking to media persons after attending the International Paediatric Conference at a hotel. Responding to a query, the CM said that no politician should take to the streets in the country in protest to cause trouble to the people when the flood emergency was not yet over and when the government had been seeking help from the international community for the calamity-hit people.

To another question regarding the establishment’s role in politics, the CM mentioned that the role of every state institution was well defined in the constitution, which clearly stated who was allowed to do politics and who was not.

He added that the country was governed by the constitution and laws of the land, not by whims of someone. He remarked that the future of the country was bright after the elimination of the elements that had bent upon ruining the country after coming into power in the 2018 general elections.

Talking about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) previous government without naming the rival political party, he lamented that the previous regime had created various hurdles for the Sindh government in managing three major public sector hospitals in Karachi.

He said that his government had to face these hardships although it had been continuously running three hospitals in Karachi —Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, National Institute of Child Health and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.