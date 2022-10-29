Early marriages

Cases of violence against women and girls, especially young married girls, are increasing rapidly. There are many families that destroy the lives of young girls and make them do all the housework. If a girl’s parents are not alive, the situation becomes worse for her. Such girls, with no family support, become an easy target for their in-laws and husbands. Also, not only are these girls subjected to physical violence, but they also become a target for emotional abuse. They are treated disrespectfully, which makes them lose their self-worth.
In Pakistan, 21 per cent of Pakistani girls are married before the age of 18, and three per cent before 15. At this young age, girls cannot deal with the responsibility of managing a household. We need to raise awareness among people and save the future of our girls.
Mahnoor Anwar
Karachi
This refers to the news report, ‘Can’t stay silent as army being targeted: ISI DG makes surprising appearance in...
Panadol is often called ‘the national medicine’ of Pakistan given its wide use across the country. Most people...
After listening to the press conference by the ISI DG and DG ISPR, I was pleasantly surprised and stunned. Stunned...
Ishaq Dar now seems to have lost steam. There is no sign of the rupee strengthening against the dollar and sliding...
This refers to the article, ‘Resurrecting the human soul’ by Raoof Hasan. The writer claims, “in spite of...
This refers to the article, ‘American security strategy’ by Dr Murad Ali. The US seems quite disturbed by the...
Comments