Early marriages

Cases of violence against women and girls, especially young married girls, are increasing rapidly. There are many families that destroy the lives of young girls and make them do all the housework. If a girl’s parents are not alive, the situation becomes worse for her. Such girls, with no family support, become an easy target for their in-laws and husbands. Also, not only are these girls subjected to physical violence, but they also become a target for emotional abuse. They are treated disrespectfully, which makes them lose their self-worth.

In Pakistan, 21 per cent of Pakistani girls are married before the age of 18, and three per cent before 15. At this young age, girls cannot deal with the responsibility of managing a household. We need to raise awareness among people and save the future of our girls.

Mahnoor Anwar

Karachi