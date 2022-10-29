Out of stock

Panadol is often called ‘the national medicine’ of Pakistan given its wide use across the country. Most people think that this tablet is the most effective pain reliever. Over the last few months, people have reported an acute shortage of this medicine. Panadol is a brand, and the scientific name for the medicine is paracetamol. It is true that most people are familiar with the term ‘Panadol’ and are now in a fix as they are unable to find this particular brand.

There are many brands that are manufacturing paracetamol tablets. Instead of paying extra and being duped into buying fake products, people should switch to another brand. They should ask at the nearest pharmacy about the available options.

Tahira Amir

Karachi