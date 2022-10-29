Out of stock

Panadol is often called ‘the national medicine’ of Pakistan given its wide use across the country. Most people think that this tablet is the most effective pain reliever. Over the last few months, people have reported an acute shortage of this medicine. Panadol is a brand, and the scientific name for the medicine is paracetamol. It is true that most people are familiar with the term ‘Panadol’ and are now in a fix as they are unable to find this particular brand.
There are many brands that are manufacturing paracetamol tablets. Instead of paying extra and being duped into buying fake products, people should switch to another brand. They should ask at the nearest pharmacy about the available options.
Tahira Amir
Karachi
Cases of violence against women and girls, especially young married girls, are increasing rapidly. There are many...
This refers to the news report, ‘Can’t stay silent as army being targeted: ISI DG makes surprising appearance in...
After listening to the press conference by the ISI DG and DG ISPR, I was pleasantly surprised and stunned. Stunned...
Ishaq Dar now seems to have lost steam. There is no sign of the rupee strengthening against the dollar and sliding...
This refers to the article, ‘Resurrecting the human soul’ by Raoof Hasan. The writer claims, “in spite of...
This refers to the article, ‘American security strategy’ by Dr Murad Ali. The US seems quite disturbed by the...
Comments