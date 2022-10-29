Unique presser

After listening to the press conference by the ISI DG and DG ISPR, I was pleasantly surprised and stunned. Stunned because the head of an intelligence agency was present to defend his team leader and fellow soldiers and speak for Pakistan. Surprised because they had the courage to admit their past mistakes. The presser might put some sense into the minds of a nation that is blindly following Imran Khan.

The people might reconsider joining the long march, which seems to be a step to destabilize the country. The party is only aiming at political vengeance and has lost track of its vision for a developed and progressive Pakistan. One of the PTI’s members recently went against the party policy. Voicing genuine concerns is people’s right, but manipulating a situation to meet own targets is hypocrisy.

Sheena Ajmal

Peshawar